GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing a sex offense charge for child porn possession, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

On June 25, Jarred Michael Wright, 22, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children for possession of child pornography by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The GBI said the unit began an investigation into Wright’s online activity after getting a tip about online possession and distribution of child porn.

“This investigation led to a search warrant of Wright’s mobile device and his subsequent arrest,” the GBI said Tuesday.

The Albany Police Department and Dougherty County Police assisted the GBI in taking Wright into custody.

Wright was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation was part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is housed within the GBI’s CEACC Unit, to “identify those involved in the child pornography trade.”

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Wright’s mugshot.

