Wetter and Cooler Coming
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The remnants of Danny is working through the northern part of Georgia. Summer heat and slight rain chances remain. Rain chances ramp up the rest of the week cooling daytime highs near 90 degrees. A saggy front means showers and thunderstorms will be likely the Independence Day Weekend. Highs cool into the mid 80s.

