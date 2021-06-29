Fireworks vendors experience supply shortage but high demand

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve been no strangers to shortages this year, but this one may come as a surprise...fireworks!

You may notice limited selection and higher prices.

The TNT firework stand on Norman Drive is selling out quickly. The manager tells us business has been booming like last year. The only difference is there’s a shortage in supply.

“We’re short on supply this year by far so might as well say get it while you can. Last year was a good amount. We don’t have as much stuff as we did last year. Prices have gone up,” said Parker Blanton.

Toya Mefford and Blanton manage this stand.

They tell us there’s another two around town.

Mefford says this is her second year working at this location.

This year, they’re facing a problem they didn’t before.

“Fireworks are all made in China, so they’re stuck in the ports in California. They’re not getting offloaded from what we hear, so it’s the shipping, the tariffs, and the tax and stuff. That’s what we’ve been told,” said Mefford.

With limited supply, prices increase but people continue to buy to celebrate America’s birthday.

Mefford says last year without a shortage, she sold everything in the trailer by July 3rd.

She says TNT’s biggest selling year was 2020.

Mefford says she’s expecting the same thing to happen this year.

“Product-wise, I started with almost $18,000 in inventory. I’ve been open for almost four full days and I’ve sold almost $11,000 worth,” said Mefford.

For those who want a colorful boom in the sky, the most expensive firework on the stand is over $200.

Mefford says she hopes to get another inventory batch this week.

Although business is quiet in the morning, she says it picks up in the evening.

As we get closer to July 4th, Mefford says customers will line up.

“If you want fireworks, come get them now. They’re going fast and if you wait ‘til the third or wait ‘til the fourth, you’re probably going to get a box of sparklers. So if you want to put on a show, you better come get them,” said Mefford.

