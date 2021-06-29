FBI increases reward for information in unsolved murder of Fitzgerald mother

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI has increased their reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Kasara Brown to $10,000.

Her death is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI is assisting in the case.

On September 15, 2019, Brown, the mother of a 4-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead at her home at 139 Laura’s Lane.

An autopsy determined that Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the FBI.

Investigators believe Brown’s murder is gang-related and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message.

In October 2020, the FBI offered a $5,000 reward but after more than 19 months, no arrests have been made.

The FBI is increasing the reward and urging anyone with information about Brown’s death to call FBI Atlanta at (770) 216-3000 or leave an anonymous tip online.

