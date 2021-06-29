Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty County passes 2022 budget, no tax increase

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping quality workers while not raising taxes. That’s what Dougherty County Commission says Monday’s approved 2022 fiscal year budget will do.

After weeks of discussion, the budget increased four percent from last year. It passed without increasing taxes.

The final amount sits at just over $73 million.

The county will fund an HR pay study. It could raise pay for county employees.

It’ll take about six months to complete.

County Administrator, Michael McCoy said it will keep the county competitive.

The Law Library Fund got an almost 90 percent bump over last year.

McCoy said health-related expenses caused this.

Michael McCoy is the Dougherty County Administrator.
Michael McCoy is the Dougherty County Administrator.(WALB)

“Due to large claims, COVID claims, we’re self-insured, we function as our own insurer. Our costs have increased so we have to budget more to cover the expenses,” he said.

The county also chose to put money towards increased security at Robert Cross Park and to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees.

On June 17, the Biden Administration signed a law making Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

The Grateful Threads Quilting Guild gave handmade quilts to 33 Sumter County veterans
Veterans honored with quilts in Sumter Co.
City of Albany Ward One Commissioner Jon Howard said Magnolia street sidewalk has already...
Sidewalks coming to Albany sooner than later
WALB
‘Snakes, mosquitoes and ticks,’ oh my: How to be safe outdoors against summer wildlife
WALB
ASU opens discussions on police, community relations