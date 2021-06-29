Dougherty County passes 2022 budget, no tax increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Keeping quality workers while not raising taxes. That’s what Dougherty County Commission says Monday’s approved 2022 fiscal year budget will do.

After weeks of discussion, the budget increased four percent from last year. It passed without increasing taxes.

The final amount sits at just over $73 million.

The county will fund an HR pay study. It could raise pay for county employees.

It’ll take about six months to complete.

County Administrator, Michael McCoy said it will keep the county competitive.

The Law Library Fund got an almost 90 percent bump over last year.

McCoy said health-related expenses caused this.

Michael McCoy is the Dougherty County Administrator. (WALB)

“Due to large claims, COVID claims, we’re self-insured, we function as our own insurer. Our costs have increased so we have to budget more to cover the expenses,” he said.

The county also chose to put money towards increased security at Robert Cross Park and to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees.

On June 17, the Biden Administration signed a law making Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

