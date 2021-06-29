Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. Police searching for burglary suspects

Robbery suspect at Lover’s Lane Road (left) and two suspects at Sweetbrier Road (center, right).
Robbery suspect at Lover's Lane Road (left) and two suspects at Sweetbrier Road (center, right).
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding burglary suspects caught on surveillance.

In early June, police investigated a burglary that happened in the Lover’s Lane area. Police said they also investigated multiple entering auto crimes in the Sweetbrier Road area.

Surveillance videos from residences on Lover’s Lane and Sweetbrier Road showed images of the suspects.

Dougherty County Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to call the department at (229) 430-6600 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

