Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt

A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.((Source: Jackson County, FL Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas J. Davis, 32, was involved in a chase and manhunt with agencies from Florida and Alabama. During the manhunt, Davis stole a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 truck in Jackson County, Florida and traveled into Covington County.

Barbour Sheriff’s Office says Davis later abandoned the truck and stole a GMC Yukon in Florala. He then traveled to Andalusia where he stole a 2004 Ford Mustang convertible, license plate number 23CF949.

Davis was later reportedly seen traveling on Highway 84 towards Opp, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen at a convenience store in Clio.

The sheriff’s office says Davis is reported to be armed and dangerous with “zero reservations about taking someone’s life.”

If anyone has information on Davis’ whereabouts, notify the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 334-775-3434.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Moody Air Force Base
Moody AFB airman dies
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies
Human trafficking is something that continues to happen across the globe and even here in the...
‘Albany, itself, is a hub’: A deeper look into human trafficking

Latest News

Robbery suspect at Lover’s Lane Road (left) and two suspects at Sweetbrier Road (center, right).
Dougherty Co. Police searching for burglary suspects
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Anthony Jones is the District 6 commissioner in Dougherty County. He's shown above at Pine Glen...
Pine Glen Park opens in time for summer, ‘staycations’