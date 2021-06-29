3 charged in Crisp Co. Detention Center contraband case

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office has reported three contraband arrests, a release from the law enforcement agency states.

On Monday, Quinton Coates, 32, was charged and terminated from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, after investigators found he “accepted money in exchange for bringing tobacco into the Detention Center,” the release states.

He was charged with bringing prohibited items to inmates and violation of oath by a public officer.

Coates started with the sheriff’s office in April 2021 and was a detention officer at the Crisp County Detention Center, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and District Attorney Brad Rigby is assisting.

Ashley Glenn, 30, was arrested on June 25 as a “result of an ongoing investigation after a package containing contraband was intercepted at the Crisp County Detention Center on June 17,” the sheriff’s office said.

She was charged with two counts of crossing guard lines with drugs, three counts of furnishing prohibited items and two counts of possession of drugs.

Travis Waters, 33, was also charged after the sheriff’s office said he was a party to a crime as an inmate.

Crisp Sheriff Billy Hancock

Waters was charged with two counts of party to a crime of crossing guard lines with drugs, three counts party to a crime of furnishing prohibited items and two counts of party to a crime of possession of drugs.

“I am determined to keep our reputation and integrity at its highest level,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said. “I’ve made a commitment to be transparent, even when one of our own employees does wrong. No one is exempt, and no one is above the law. We will continue to be extremely diligent in our efforts of running a clean, safe, and drug-free facility.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.