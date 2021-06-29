3 Albany Tech students rank nationally at skills competition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The results are in and Albany Technical College (ATC) is proud to announce three students have ranked nationally in the 2021 Skills USA National Competition.

Keondra Turner, a dental assisting student at ATC, won the bronze medal.

Donna Milledge and Jasimine Kincheloe were recognized in the top nine in their represented programs of masonry and photography.

