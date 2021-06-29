Ask the Expert
3 Albany Tech students rank nationally at skills competition

Good News
Good News
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The results are in and Albany Technical College (ATC) is proud to announce three students have ranked nationally in the 2021 Skills USA National Competition.

Keondra Turner, a dental assisting student at ATC, won the bronze medal.

Congratulations to Keondra Turner! Albany Technical College is proud to announce Keondra Turner, dental assisting...

Posted by Albany Technical College on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Donna Milledge and Jasimine Kincheloe were recognized in the top nine in their represented programs of masonry and photography.

Congratulations LaDonna Milledge! ATC student, LaDonna Milledge, placed in the Top Nine in the SkillsUSA National...

Posted by Albany Technical College on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Congratulations Jasmine Kincheloe! DMPT student, Jasmine Kincheloe, placed in the Top Nine in the SkillsUSA National...

Posted by Albany Technical College on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

