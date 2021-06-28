Ask the Expert
Woman sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from people with disabilities

Court documents say Natasha Legesse defrauded eight victims by taking control of their property...
Court documents say Natasha Legesse defrauded eight victims by taking control of their property or services without their consent.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - The woman who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from people with disabilities when she worked at a North College Hill non-profit took has been sentenced.

Natasha Legesse will serve 90 days under house arrest, on probation for three years, complete 150 hours of community service, and must pay $40,000 in restitution that will be distributed among the victims.

Legesse pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of property, tampering with records, and failing to care for a functionally disabled person.

Legesse took between $37,500 and $150,000 from people she helped care for while she worked at the Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired between April 2014 and December 2017, court records show.

Court documents say that Legesse defrauded eight victims by taking control of their property or services without their consent.

As part of her sentence, Legesse must register with the abuser’s registry and is not allowed to work with people with disabilities again.

