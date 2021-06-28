Thomasville High School graduate crowned 2021 Miss Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A new crown is rising to the helm in Thomasville, Georgia.

Thomasville High School graduate, Caliyah Sinkfield, was crowned as the 2021 Miss Thomasville.

Sinkfield was one of more than a dozen incredible young women competing for the opportunity to represent Thomasville as a community ambassador, and she will reign over all official Rose Festival activities.

All contestants were judged on talent, poise, their interviews, and their written essays.

WCTV’s Elizabeth Millner was one of the judges on the panel.

The People’s Choice Award was chosen by the audience, friends, and family. Miss Congeniality was chosen by the contestants.

2021 Miss Thomasville, Caliyah Sinkfield, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Valdosta State University where she wants to pursue a career as a doctor.

The first runner-up, Aleks Arwood, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi and pursue a career as a journalist.

The second runner-up, Savannah Taylor, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. She is a rising junior at Thomas County Central High School.

In all, 13 contestants participated:

Aubrey Kinard

Mallory Bennett

Rosalie Millere

Emily Sumner

Savannah Taylor

Karley Jenkins

Macy Taylor

Riann Duggan

Caliyah Sinkfield

Aleks Arwood

Jocelyn Watson

Jordan Williams

Julianna Watson

All proceeds from the Miss Thomasville Scholarship Program benefits the Junior Service League of Thomasville.

