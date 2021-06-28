Tenn. man accused of posing as officer during road rage incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said a man is in custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Old Hickory Sunday.

According to police, Clifford Polly Jr. reportedly blocked the roadway at Swinging Bridge Road and Ensley Avenue using his black Dodge Charger with red and white “wig-wag” lights installed in the front and back.

Authorities said Polly was dressed in a “uniform consistent with a police officer” and claimed he worked for a Nashville security company.

Polly told authorities his vehicle was blocked in by the victim’s and he was not able to get away, according to investigators.

An incident report stated Polly actually made a U-turn and allegedly initiated his personal vehicle’s “wig-wag” lights, then drew a pistol equipped with a light. After Polly allegedly pulled the weapon, police said he shouted, “I don’t want to shoot you” and “get back in your vehicle,” at the victim.

Polly was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

