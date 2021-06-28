Rainy weather for the holiday weekend

(AP) - On this Monday, Tropical Storm Danny quickly formed off the South Carolina coast Monday afternoon. Hurricane Hunters found maximum sustained winds of 40mph. But the 4th named storm of the season got a bit stronger with 45mph winds. Projected landfall is along the South Carolina coast this evening.

For SGA very little impacts from Danny. However increased tropical moisture will keep scattered showers likely through midweek.

Late week a cold front slides into the region enhancing rain chances into and through the holiday weekend. They’ll be periods of heavy rain and isolated severe storms are possible.

Near to below average temperatures are on tap. Highs drop from the upper 80s low 90s into the low to mid 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.

