Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rainy weather for the holiday weekend

By Associated Press and Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - On this Monday, Tropical Storm Danny quickly formed off the South Carolina coast Monday afternoon. Hurricane Hunters found maximum sustained winds of 40mph. But the 4th named storm of the season got a bit stronger with 45mph winds. Projected landfall is along the South Carolina coast this evening.

For SGA very little impacts from Danny. However increased tropical moisture will keep scattered showers likely through midweek.

Late week a cold front slides into the region enhancing rain chances into and through the holiday weekend. They’ll be periods of heavy rain and isolated severe storms are possible.

Near to below average temperatures are on tap. Highs drop from the upper 80s low 90s into the low to mid 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

Wetter weather for the holiday weekend
Rain chances rise for the holiday period
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Sunday Evening Forecast 06/27/21
Sunday Evening Forecast 06/27/2021