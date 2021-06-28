Phoebe honors 2021 residency grads

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Family Medicine Residency Class of 2021 was honored on Saturday.

The eight graduates bring the number of graduates to 140 since the program started in 1993.

“These are bright, talented young physicians who have served our organization and the people of southwest Georgia well over the last three years. They got excellent hands-on training treating inpatients and outpatients under the tutelage of outstanding physicians in our community, and they are well-prepared for successful careers practicing medicine,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

The graduates and where they are headed are:

Amanda An, MD – New Bern, N.C.

Keylon Glawson, MD – Dublin, Ga.

Tarah Henderson, DO – Sports Medicine Fellowship/Auburn, Ala.

Kyle Libbey, MD - TBD

Jeff Nasworthy, MD – Americus, Ga.

Nguyet Nguyen-To, MD – Dallas

Christopher Thaver, MD – Melbourne, Fla.

Travisha Vaughns, MD – High-Risk OB Surgical Fellowship/Memphis, Tenn.

Recently, Phoebe welcomed the Class of 2024 to its residency program. That class includes a total of 24 resident physicians.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.