Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

One killed in Albany fiery crash

By Dave Miller
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 11:00 Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South Jackson Street and Dervan Street in Albany,

The Albany Police department said the vehicle was apparently traveling south on South Jackson St., crossed West Oakridge Drive, and continued south. It ran off the road, struck a street/stop sign pole, two fences, two trees, and the house at 2104 Dervan St. 

The vehicle caught fire and burned the front and passenger compartment of the vehicle. There was only one occupant located in the vehicle.

No identifying information for the vehicle nor the occupant was located. The crash remains under investigation. Albany Police did not mention any injuries to anyone in the house.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Our Kids, Our Future Stop the Violence Bike Ride
Our Kids, Our Future brings awareness with ‘Stop the Violence Bike Ride’

Latest News

The national average is up 4.7¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.1¢ per gallon higher...
Gas price climbs as holiday nears
First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Indiana DNR
2,000-year-old bones found at Indiana construction site
Our Kids, Our Future Stop the Violence Bike Ride
Our Kids, Our Future brings awareness with ‘Stop the Violence Bike Ride’