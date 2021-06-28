One killed in Albany fiery crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 11:00 Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South Jackson Street and Dervan Street in Albany,

The Albany Police department said the vehicle was apparently traveling south on South Jackson St., crossed West Oakridge Drive, and continued south. It ran off the road, struck a street/stop sign pole, two fences, two trees, and the house at 2104 Dervan St.

The vehicle caught fire and burned the front and passenger compartment of the vehicle. There was only one occupant located in the vehicle.

No identifying information for the vehicle nor the occupant was located. The crash remains under investigation. Albany Police did not mention any injuries to anyone in the house.

