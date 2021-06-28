Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

New teen driving law takes effect this week

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting this week in Georgia, new legislation will go into effect for drivers under 18 years old.

The state passed House Bill 466, otherwise known as Joshua’s Law, earlier this year.

The law now requires 17-year-olds to complete a list of items prior to being issued a Class D driver’s license.

The law requires them to complete a 30 hour driver’s ed course, have 40 hours of supervised driving, and pass a road skills test.

This goes into effect this Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Jared Wright
GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies
Human trafficking is something that continues to happen across the globe and even here in the...
‘Albany, itself, is a hub’: A deeper look into human trafficking

Latest News

Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
WALB
Eliminating Porch Pests During the Summer
Preventing Accidental Fires in your Home
Preventing Accidental Fires in your Home
DOCO law enforcement talk community relations at ASU
DOCO law enforcement talk community relations at ASU
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat