Moody AFB airman dies

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Moody Air Force Base airman was found unresponsive and later died, according to a release from the military base.

The airman, who hasn’t been identified because of pending notification of kin, died at South Georgia Medical Center Monday, shortly before 4 p.m.

The release states the airman was found unresponsive while working out.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The airman was assigned to the 23d Wing.

