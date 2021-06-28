Ask the Expert
Moody AFB airman dies

Moody Air Force Base
Moody Air Force Base(WCTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Moody Air Force Base airman was found unresponsive and later died, according to a release from the military base.

The airman, who hasn’t been identified because of pending notification of kin, died at South Georgia Medical Center Monday, shortly before 4 p.m.

The release states the airman was found unresponsive while working out.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The airman was assigned to the 23d Wing.

