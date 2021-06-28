Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue gears up for Fourth of July with safety demonstration

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Fourth of July can be a busy day for fire departments and emergency rooms.

The National Fire Protection Association’s last report in 2018 says fireworks caused about 20,000 fires nationwide.

Emergency rooms across the country treated more than 9,000 firework injuries that year. Children were hurt the most.

The National Fire Protection Association’s last report in 2018 says fireworks caused about 20,000 fires nationwide. Emergency rooms across the country treated more than 9,000 firework injuries that year. (WALB)

So before you light it up this weekend, Lowndes County Fire Rescue encourages everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly.

Starting with sparklers, which are popular among children but they’re very hot.

They can cause third-degree burns, at temperatures around 2,000 degrees.

There are no local fireworks ordinances. State law allows them to be fired off from 10 a.m. until midnight on July 4. (WALB)

Children should be watched when playing with them.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue also encouraged the following:

Know your fireworks and read instructions carefully

Always have a bucket of water, water hose and/or fire extinguisher nearby

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away

Use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and cars

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day

Clean up debris once you’re done and be mindful of your neighbors

Remember, alcohol and fireworks don’t mix

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks

“Most of the time, the Lowndes County Fire Rescue will respond to grass fires, and every now and then, maybe a structure fire. But they do respond when law enforcement gets called of possible gunshots when in reality, it’s fireworks being shot. Lowndes County encourages all residents to have a safe and happy Fourth because we wouldn’t want such a fun time to turn so tragic,” said Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County.

There are no local fireworks ordinances. State law allows them to be fired off from 10 a.m. until midnight on July 4.

The law also requires those selling, purchasing and igniting fireworks to be at least 18-years-old.

Fireworks may not be used near or on public roads, streets, highways or bridges to include neighborhood streets.

Also, fireworks may not be ignited within any park, historic site or recreational area owned by a government authority without a special use permit.

If you want to see a bright and colorful display in the sky, Fire Rescue encourages you to go to a public show.

The Valdosta Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) will host South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Sunday, July 4 beginning at nightfall around 9:15 p.m. Their fireworks show is free and can be seen from the mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18. Just look west towards Brooks County. If there is rain, VLPRA will hold the show on Monday, July 5

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.