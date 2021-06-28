Lee County Trojan Qae’Shon Sapp commits to Florida State

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It may be the dead week for high school sports, but it’s anything but quiet over at Lee County.

One Trojan recently announced he plans to take his football talent south and join the Florida State Seminoles.

Qae’Shon Sapp, a four-star guard made the early announcement that he committed to Florida State University. At 6′ 5″, 320 pounds Sapp moves around quite a bit on the line from tackle, to guard, to center, making plays where it counts.

In the Trojans state championship run last year, Sapp accounted for two sacks and 42 pancakes working his way to first-team all-region and all-state accolades.

The future Seminole passed on programs like the Florida Gators, Alabama, Georgia, and Cincinnati to go to a place he’s already calling home.

Sapp told me FSU’s coach Mike Norvell said he’ll get the opportunity to fight for a starting position his freshman year, a chance he couldn’t turn down.

”I feel love. Like, Florida State fans, my family, her [Sapp’s girlfriend] family, it’s just amazing how much people will sit behind you and cheer you on and wait for your achievement to be achieved,” said Sapp.

Sapp continued, “So, it feels great to get it out there. I couldn’t wait. I’ve been committed to Florida State for three months now, silently, so I knew where home was. After spring break I knew I wanted to be at Florida State, I knew I had the connections there with Coach Norvell and Coach [Alex] Atkins [offensive line coach].”

Sapp told me he can’t wait to get to Tallahassee, but first, he looks to finish out his senior year strong with Trojans.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.