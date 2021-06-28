Ask the Expert
Lee announces retirement as Dougherty Co.’s attorney

Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee will retire next year.
Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee will retire next year.
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After nearly 42 years on the job, Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee will retire next year.

He announced his plans on Monday. He sent a letter to commissioners, describing his pleasure with working with them, and county employees.

He calls them friends and says they’re competent and caring.

He sent a letter to commissioners, describing his pleasure with working with them, and county...
He sent a letter to commissioners, describing his pleasure with working with them, and county employees.

Lee will retire the first week of January. Lee said he doesn’t have specific plans for after his retirement. Until then, he said it’s business as usual.

“All I did was let the commission know that I will no longer practice law on the first Monday of 2022. Until such time nothing’s changed,” said Lee.

Lee says he’s been with the county since 1976.

Read his full retirement letter below:

If you’re interested in becoming the next county attorney, reach out to Dougherty County’s Human Resources Department at (229) 431-2122.

