Lady Jets Host Summer Play Day

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Coaches will often tell you that championships are won during the summer months, as hard work put in throughout the offseason can lead to success down the line.

For the Lady Jets from South Georgia Tech, that grind would continue this weekend as they welcomed in many of the best teams junior college basketball has to offer.

Saturday was a busy afternoon inside the Hangar as South Georgia Tech hosted a summer play day.

A handful of teams such as East Georgia State, Augusta and Shelton State made the trek to Americus to get some good summer work in on the floor.

For each team, the chance to face someone new during this time is vital, and the hope is that it will pay off big time come fall.

”For us to be good later we’ve got to be working now, I think even the young ladies who are not here now, a lot of them are playing on their national teams, a lot of them are doing work with their national team coaches to get prepared for when they arrive so they’re not behind,” said Jets head coach James Frey. “The young ladies that we have here are preparing now for what’s about to start really being intense in August so there’s no doubt that being here and working in the summer is a great help for the preseason and what we do later on in the year.”

A big day for a lot of teams to just get better.

