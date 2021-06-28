Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lady Jets Host Summer Play Day

Lady Jets Host Summer Play Day
Lady Jets Host Summer Play Day(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Coaches will often tell you that championships are won during the summer months, as hard work put in throughout the offseason can lead to success down the line.

For the Lady Jets from South Georgia Tech, that grind would continue this weekend as they welcomed in many of the best teams junior college basketball has to offer.

Saturday was a busy afternoon inside the Hangar as South Georgia Tech hosted a summer play day.

A handful of teams such as East Georgia State, Augusta and Shelton State made the trek to Americus to get some good summer work in on the floor.

For each team, the chance to face someone new during this time is vital, and the hope is that it will pay off big time come fall.

”For us to be good later we’ve got to be working now, I think even the young ladies who are not here now, a lot of them are playing on their national teams, a lot of them are doing work with their national team coaches to get prepared for when they arrive so they’re not behind,” said Jets head coach James Frey. “The young ladies that we have here are preparing now for what’s about to start really being intense in August so there’s no doubt that being here and working in the summer is a great help for the preseason and what we do later on in the year.”

A big day for a lot of teams to just get better.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Humane Society finds dead, neglected and malnourished dogs in South Georgia, rescues those that...
GRAPHIC: Animal abuse, neglect reported in Calhoun, Early Co.

Latest News

GSW Women's Soccer Hosts ID Camp
GSW Women’s Soccer Hosts ID Camp
It was a warm welcome home for a US Army First Sergeant during Sunday afternoon’s Louisville...
U.S. Army sergeant from Louisville returns home, surprises family at Louisville Bats game
Albany State hosts Golf Classic (Source: WALB)
Albany State’s Golf Classic ‘exceeds expectations’
United States' Katrina Young competes during the women's 10-meter platform diving preliminary...
‘The fact that we have the opportunity to compete at all is a blessing’: Former Seminole Young anxious to make return to Olympics