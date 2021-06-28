GSW Women’s Soccer Hosts ID Camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday was a big day for the GSW women’s soccer program as the Lady Canes hosted their first ID Camp in quite some time.

The first under new head coach Kerry Edwards saw double digit ladies show up hoping to impress.

The goal, to show that they can play on the college level and overall it was a successful day, as for coach, it’s all about growing her new program one day at a time.

“Establishing an ID camp is the way to get future players into the program and continue to grow, you know there’s a lot of different age groups out there and so yeah getting that established early helps just grow the program in the future, said Edwards. “Just coming out here and competing and showing that they can compete at the next level, the Peach Belt is a really tough conference, it requires competing each and every game so that’s really what I’m looking for most out here.”

A big weekend for the Canes and for all of the local athletes who put in a lot of good work.

