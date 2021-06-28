Gas price climbs as holiday nears

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 2.2¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 91.3 ¢ per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.53 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.34 a gallon, a difference of 81.0 ¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 a gallon today. The national average is up 4.7¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.1¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

AAA reports that Georgia gas prices increased by 2¢ at the pump compared to a week ago as the Independence Day holiday nears. Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is two cents more than a week ago, one cent less than last month and 93¢ more than this time last year.

It costs Georgia motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Despite the latest increase in demand, Georgia motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks,” said Garrett Townsend, AAA-The Auto Club Group Public Affairs Director. “Drivers may see higher pump prices, however, as stocks increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.85 a gallon, up 4.8¢ per gallon

Macon- $2.82 a gallon, up 3.1¢ per gallon

Atlanta- $2.91 a gallon, up 2.1¢ per gallon

“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following the national average last week setting a new 2021 high,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price. With hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few that could restrain the situation. Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

