Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ga. Math Corps: Tutors needed throughout the state

Georgia Math Corps staff said eighth graders' math test scores across the state dropped in 2019.
Georgia Math Corps staff said eighth graders' math test scores across the state dropped in 2019.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cities across South Georgia are in dire need of tutors.

This drought comes after the pandemic forced new ways of learning, affecting some students negatively.

Georgia Math Corp staff said eighth graders’ math test scores across the state dropped in 2019.

They said overall, they believe tutors instill confidence in students.

Jamye Cobb with Georgia Math Corps said they expect to pick 96 tutors in their recruitment...
Jamye Cobb with Georgia Math Corps said they expect to pick 96 tutors in their recruitment process(WALB)

Jamye Cobb with Georgia Math Corps said they expect to pick 96 tutors in their recruitment process.

They’ll be placed in Albany, Cuthbert, Dawson and a few more cities.

Cobb said it’s not a job, it’s service experience.

“We look for individuals from the community who are passionate and are committed to helping students succeed. In that process, you’ll find that a lot of tutors and students develop a very close relationship,” said Cobb

The application deadline is July 7 to start in August. Anyone interested in becoming a Georgia Math Corps tutor to help fourth-eighth grade students build their core math skills is encouraged to apply here or call (229) 343-6229.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee will retire next year.
Lee announces retirement as Dougherty Co.’s attorney
The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners chose Monday to grant some of Coroner Michael...
Dougherty Co. commission, coroner reach budget agreement
Wearing clothes that cover more skin can be a big factor in preventing mosquito bites and...
‘Snakes, mosquitoes and ticks,’ oh my: How to be safe outdoors against summer wildlife
Just six months in and the nonprofit just held their first community event where they collected...
Albany native starts nonprofit to help low-income families