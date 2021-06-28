Ga. Math Corps: Tutors needed throughout the state

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cities across South Georgia are in dire need of tutors.

This drought comes after the pandemic forced new ways of learning, affecting some students negatively.

Georgia Math Corp staff said eighth graders’ math test scores across the state dropped in 2019.

They said overall, they believe tutors instill confidence in students.

Jamye Cobb with Georgia Math Corps said they expect to pick 96 tutors in their recruitment process.

They’ll be placed in Albany, Cuthbert, Dawson and a few more cities.

Cobb said it’s not a job, it’s service experience.

“We look for individuals from the community who are passionate and are committed to helping students succeed. In that process, you’ll find that a lot of tutors and students develop a very close relationship,” said Cobb

The application deadline is July 7 to start in August. Anyone interested in becoming a Georgia Math Corps tutor to help fourth-eighth grade students build their core math skills is encouraged to apply here or call (229) 343-6229.

