Wetter by Tomorrow, cooler by the Weekend
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT
INVEST 96-L is likely to turning into our next Tropical Depression and/or Tropical Storm just to the east of Georgia. Coastal areas will experience heavier rain and gusty winds. In Southwest Georgia will will get a bump in our rain chances by Tuesday. And those chances will only increase this weekend as a cold front sags southward. Temperatures will be seasonable during the work week and cooler this weekend.

