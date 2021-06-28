INVEST 96-L is likely to turning into our next Tropical Depression and/or Tropical Storm just to the east of Georgia. Coastal areas will experience heavier rain and gusty winds. In Southwest Georgia will will get a bump in our rain chances by Tuesday. And those chances will only increase this weekend as a cold front sags southward. Temperatures will be seasonable during the work week and cooler this weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.