Dougherty Co. commission, coroner reach budget agreement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said his office took a massive hit because of COVID- 19. He complained about being overworked and understaffed.

The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners chose Monday to grant some of his requested funding.

Fowler said he’s happy the county is fixing what he called inadequate funding for his office.

“I feel great, I think things went quite well,” he said.

The county’s finance committee recommended decreasing the amended budget for the coroner’s office to $185,000. That’s about $5,000 less than that last year.

Michael Fowler says he’s happy that the county is fixing what he called inadequate funding for his office. (WALB)

On Monday, the committee approved lowering his employee insurance costs, putting the savings toward the budget.

The new amount is almost $200,000.

“It was $7,000 for the last two years. This year, it went up to $20,000. That’s a $13,620 difference.”

Fowler still wants a full-time deputy position. That’s not in this budget, but the idea isn’t off the table.

“Eventually, we’re going to sit down and talk about how we could get a full-time deputy. What do we have to go through legislative or could we just automatically get one. So, we’re going to come back to the table and talk about that,” Fowler said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.