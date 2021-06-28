Deerfield-Windsor announces new head softball coach

ALBANY, Ga. (DEERFIELD-WINDSOR) - Deerfield-Windsor School is excited to announce that John Pinson has been hired as the new softball coach for the Lady Knights. Coach Pinson comes to Deerfield-Windsor after a stellar career at Baconton Community Charter School where he established the softball and baseball programs while acting as the Athletic Director. Coach Pinson was the head softball coach for 9 years and built the program into a consistent state power.

A 1987 graduate of The University of Georgia, Coach Pinson is married to Becky Pinson, a former educator. They have two children and two grandchildren.

Deerfield-Windsor Athletic Director Alastair Joslin said of Pinson, “It is with great excitement for the future of the DWS Softball program that we welcome Coach Pinson. Getting someone with Coach Pinson’s experience to lead our Softball program is a huge gain for us. He has the experience along with the knowledge of the game to take our program to new heights. I am confident that he is the right person to lead our program.”

There will be a meet and greet with Coach Pinson on Thursday, July 1 at the DWS Lower School Campus Multiplex at 6 pm. All families are invited to attend and welcome Coach Pinson to Deerfield-Windsor School.

