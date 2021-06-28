Commemorative wall displaying former business district coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A commemorative wall will be displayed on the corner of Stevens and West Jackson St. in Thomasville to share the history of a former Black business district.

Three years ago, a group of neighbors and city leaders sat down and shared memories and pictures from when the area was up and running. The group asked themselves how they could preserve and acknowledged the successes of the area, known as ‘The Bottom’.

“It didn’t take a whole army to convince the city, I think it just took time,” said James Hadley with the Black History Museum.

Hadley explained that years ago he took a trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma to visit his daughter. That’s when he first learned of the rise and fall of Black Wall Street.

While viewing the memorial in Tulsa where plaques signify where businesses used to be, Hadley said that’s when he got an idea.

“I said, ‘This is something I can take back home,’” he said.

Since then, over 30 plaques have been laid in the sidewalk on W Jackson St. representing the businesses in Thomasville that used to be in the area. Now the city is making another effort to memorialize the area with a commemorative wall to share the bottom’s history.

“We realized how many people had such good memories and such good stories and we wanted to be able preserve that,” said Sherri Cain, the public outreach Manger with the city of Thomasville.

Cain said it’s been great partnering with Hadley and others from the community invested in this project. Also stating that she’s excited and hopeful when it comes to passing the history of The Bottom area on to generations to come.

“We’re in the process of having some plaques made that will tell the significance of the bottom and its historical importance to Thomasville and to this area of downtown,” she said.

Hadley is hoping that through the commemorative wall, and with people continuing to share their stories of The Bottom, the history of the former business district will continue to live on.

