Camilla resident convicted on dogfighting charges

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Camilla resident was convicted by a federal jury on charges stemming from violations of the Animal Welfare Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

On Tuesday, Kizzy Soloman, aka Kizzy Andrews, 44, was found guilty of 15 counts of aiding and abetting the possession and training of dogs for purposes of an animal fighting venture following a two-day trial in Albany.

Soloman is facing a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count, along with three years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 11 others previously entered guilty pleas to various offenses related to their participation in an animal fighting venture:

Leslie Meyers aka “Les Meyers,” 44, of Tallahassee, Fla.

Alonza Jordan, 48, of Americus

Germany Brockington aka “Rat and Gator,” 34, of Ambrose

Kevin Charles aka “Trinidad,” 45, of Jackson

Maurice Glover, 48, of Douglas

Orlando Johnson aka “OJ” and “Juiceman,” 35, of Americus

Shadon Johnson, 37, of Fitzgerald

Terry Driggers, 71, of Hoboken

Starlin Morgan, 39, of Plains

Kentre Gibson aka Gipp, 40, of Douglas

Timothy White, 51, of Patterson

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of one to five years in prison and fines of $100,000 to $250,000, or both. Sentencing for certain defendants is scheduled for July 21-22 before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Dogfighting is an atrocious crime that often serves as a breeding ground for other illegal behavior. Our office will vigorously prosecute individuals found abusing and using animals for illegal fighting and gambling,” said Peter Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “I want to thank the law enforcement agencies involved at the local and federal level for helping us obtain justice in this case, sending a message that dogfighting will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia.”

“The successful conclusion of this case highlights the Division’s efforts to combat animal cruelty since we took responsibility for combating this vicious and cruel crime in 2014,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “We will continue to prosecute significant and major offenders to maximize the impact of these cases on this illegal industry.”

“Individuals who support and facilitate the cold-hearted practice of dogfighting will face the fullest extent of criminal sanctions for their actions,” said Jason Williams, U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General special agent in charge. “We appreciate the commitment of our law enforcement partners to investigate and assist in the criminal prosecution of those who support the appalling abuse of these animals.”

Background:

Court documents and evidence presented at trial said federal agents conducted a search warrant at Soloman’s property in Camilla on September 12, 2018. Agents seized 27 pit bull-type dogs housed on chains and in poor living conditions.

Evidence showed all but the puppies had scarring and injuries consistent with dogfighting. Agents said they also seized a large amount of dogfighting equipment in plain view throughout the primary living spaces of the house.

Most notably, there was a large dog treadmill written in print telling various dogs’ fighting histories, including whether they had perished during the fights.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur County Animal Control.

