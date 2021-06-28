Ask the Expert
ASU opens discussions on police, community relations

Albany State University
Albany State University(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is working to improve police and community relations.

Police chiefs from the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will be speaking on campus about their relations with the community.

ASU will be holding a workshop to address police and community relations.
ASU will be holding a workshop to address police and community relations.(WALB)

Dr. Patrick Ibe, chair of the criminal justice department at Albany State Univesity, said this workshop allows attendants to ask law enforcement any questions they have.

“They will learn a lot from police, especially how to conduct yourself if you’re being stopped by the police and for the police to answer any questions,” said Ibe.

Dr. Patrick Ibe is the chair of the criminal justice department at Albany State University.
Dr. Patrick Ibe is the chair of the criminal justice department at Albany State University. (WALB)

Ibe said after incidents like George Floyd, these conversations are important to have.

The workshop is Tuesday at 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. You are required to wear a mask.

