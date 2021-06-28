Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany native starts nonprofit to help low-income families

Just six months in and the nonprofit just held their first community event where they collected...
Just six months in and the nonprofit just held their first community event where they collected fans to give to the community.
By Molly Godley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is working to give back to the Good Life City.

Lanita White started a nonprofit called “Sharing Light,” which focuses on helping lower-income families.

White, also CEO of the nonprofit, who just recently returned to Albany said she wanted to start the nonprofit here she wanted to help the place that made her who she is.

White moved around a lot when she was a child because her stepdad was in the military. She said Albany was where she called home.

“A lot of my elders are here, a lot of young people that I know are here. So, I wanted to give back to the community. Help the economy and push poverty levels to lower numbers,” said White.

Lanita White started the “Sharing Light” nonprofit, which focuses on helping lower-income...
Lanita White started the “Sharing Light” nonprofit, which focuses on helping lower-income families.

Her team is working on surveying the community and seeing what they think is their biggest need. Although they want to help all ages, White said their focus is the youth.

“We’re going to start outreach programs for the youth. We’re going to try and get into the juvenile system and help those kids get back into a better lifestyle.” said White.

Six months in, they held their first community event where they collected fans to give to the community.

“A lot of people in Albany don’t have central heating and air, so we decided to collect fans. If you think that you don’t have help or you don’t have people around you, Sharing Light is going to be there and we’re going to be able to help you solve your problems,” said White.

White said in Albany, poverty levels are high and reading levels are low, and she wants to help get and keep kids in school.

“Usually, violence and crime are from having an unstable foundation and you can’t build on shaky foundations. So, we go back to the foundation we fix that and make it solid. We grow from there,” White said.

Their next community event is a school supply giveaway in August. They are aiming to give away 500 book bags with school supplies to help families after the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee will retire next year.
Lee announces retirement as Dougherty Co.’s attorney
The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners chose Monday to grant some of Coroner Michael...
Dougherty Co. commission, coroner reach budget agreement
Wearing clothes that cover more skin can be a big factor in preventing mosquito bites and...
‘Snakes, mosquitoes and ticks,’ oh my: How to be safe outdoors against summer wildlife
Georgia Math Corps staff said eighth graders' math test scores across the state dropped in 2019.
Ga. Math Corps: Tutors needed throughout the state