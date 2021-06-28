Albany native starts nonprofit to help low-income families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is working to give back to the Good Life City.

Lanita White started a nonprofit called “Sharing Light,” which focuses on helping lower-income families.

White, also CEO of the nonprofit, who just recently returned to Albany said she wanted to start the nonprofit here she wanted to help the place that made her who she is.

White moved around a lot when she was a child because her stepdad was in the military. She said Albany was where she called home.

“A lot of my elders are here, a lot of young people that I know are here. So, I wanted to give back to the community. Help the economy and push poverty levels to lower numbers,” said White.

Her team is working on surveying the community and seeing what they think is their biggest need. Although they want to help all ages, White said their focus is the youth.

“We’re going to start outreach programs for the youth. We’re going to try and get into the juvenile system and help those kids get back into a better lifestyle.” said White.

Six months in, they held their first community event where they collected fans to give to the community.

“A lot of people in Albany don’t have central heating and air, so we decided to collect fans. If you think that you don’t have help or you don’t have people around you, Sharing Light is going to be there and we’re going to be able to help you solve your problems,” said White.

White said in Albany, poverty levels are high and reading levels are low, and she wants to help get and keep kids in school.

“Usually, violence and crime are from having an unstable foundation and you can’t build on shaky foundations. So, we go back to the foundation we fix that and make it solid. We grow from there,” White said.

Their next community event is a school supply giveaway in August. They are aiming to give away 500 book bags with school supplies to help families after the pandemic.

