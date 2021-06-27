U.S. Army sergeant from Louisville returns home, surprises family at Louisville Bats game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a warm welcome home for a US Army First Sergeant during Sunday afternoon’s Louisville Bats game at Louisville Slugger Field.

First Sergeant Michael C. Miller has been serving overseas since 2017, and his family was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitches during Sunday’s game.

Miller secretly served as catcher for the family, his face hidden behind a helmet and mask. Once the family threw out their pitches, his identity was revealed over the intercom as he unmasked himself and hugged his family.

Governor Andy Beshear, also in attendance for the game, congratulated the family and shook Miller’s hand after the reveal as the audience cheered.

Beshear also received a pitch before Sunday’s game, thrown from his son Will.

The Louisville Bats faced off against the Indianapolis Indians Sunday in the final game in a six-game series, with the Bats winning Sunday 2-1.

The first game on Tuesday was “Re-Opening Night,” returning to full capacity for the first time in nearly two years. A total of 10,131 fans showed up in attendance for the first full capacity game.

