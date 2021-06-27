Our Kids, Our Future brings awareness with ‘Stop the Violence Bike Ride’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Our Kids, Our Future (OKOF), along with several other Albany-based organizations, came together in an effort to stop the violence in the community.

This year, OKOF hosted their “Stop the Violence Bike Ride” where participants rode through the city of Albany with police escort aiming to bring awareness throughout the community.

Some of the community leaders and organizations in attendance were Clifford Johnson with Unity in the Community, Lisa Knox with Dream Doer Nation, Darwin Cole with Man Day Organization, King Randall with The X for Boys, Cathy Denise with Boxed with Love, Chris Young with Tri-City Speed Academy, and Daniel Cruz with Pop Warner Warriors.

In the past, the organization has also hosted other “Stop the Violence” events such as kickball games and a talent show.

Rodriquez Thomas, founder of OKOF, said the purpose of this event is to say “enough is enough”.

“Some of those riding have lost sons and daughters to senseless violence. So they road in honor of their lost love ones. If we all do a little, no one person has to do a lot. Don’t wait until death touches your family and knocks on your door before you take the pledge to stand up against violence,” said Thomas.

