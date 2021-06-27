‘He’s a heck of a man’: Former Brooks Co. High principal celebrates 30 years of retirement with drive-by party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebrating a lifetime of accomplishments, friends, family, students, and loved ones gathered for a drive-by “life after retirement” celebration for 92-year-old Robert Marshall.

The group wanted to show the former Brooks County High School Principal, mentor and World War II veteran what he meant to their community.

“Just a man that gave us something to look forward to,” described Jim McGhee, a former student of Marshall’s. “If he could we do it, then we could do it also, and that’s what he left with all of us.”

Confidence and discipline is something Marshall loved to instill into everyone he came across, especially his students, so they could reach their full potential.

“I just wanted to do something that I thought would help other children and give them an opportunity to go some place and be somebody,” said Marshall.

Marshall did exactly that for McGhee, which helped him find a successful career.

“And once I graduated out of high school, he had a good friend at a funeral home and he introduced him to that man, and it went from there and I’ve been in a funeral business for 43 years.”

McGhee is just one of the many lives touched by Marshall, and so to celebrate his impact was a no brainer for this community.

“Well, I wanted to make today so special for him because he deserves it and he’s a great man and has done a lot here in Quitman and Brooks county,” said Marshall’s girlfeidn, Renee Williams.

Joe Marshall, Marshall’s cousin, said, “An exceptional individual from all facets, military, education, and you know he’s a heck of a man.”

Marshall makes it a point to ensure he gets his flowers while he can still smell them.

“Wee got a lot of people who are the unsung heroes of not only Brooks county and Lowndes County, but you got them from all over the world that we kick aside now.”

It’s a sentiment Marshall is honored to have: “It’s a great feeling to think people think you’ve been doing things well for the community and help their children.”

The 92-year-old’s family and friends say they hope to continue to celebrate him for many years to come.

