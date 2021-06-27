Ask the Expert
Showers and thunderstorms chances pickup in the middle of the week.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It will be the same trend today as we saw yesterday. A few areas of showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening, but as the sun sets we lose most of the energy needed to fuel these storms.

The next time we see rainfall will be on Monday under a similar flow pattern. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90′s during this time with a decrease in temperatures starting on Tuesday, This will occur due to a tropical disturbance making landfall (Invest 96-L). This system will provide northeast SGA counties will elevated rainfall chances, but the overall system is not expected to provide severe weather to SGA. This period could last well through the next weekend, so outdoor plans may not be wise during this time. Highs may only rise into upper 80′s or low 90′s during this point due to the consistency of shower and thunderstorms plus cloud cover.

