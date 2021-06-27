Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘F9’ puts charge back into movie theaters with $70M opening

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Vin Diesel, left, and Michelle Rodriguez in a...
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Vin Diesel, left, and Michelle Rodriguez in a scene from "F9: The Fast Saga."(Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the biggest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9” sped to $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest pandemic-era opening for a film.

The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise opened only in theaters and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The domestic total for “F9” topped the previous pandemic-best of $48.4 million for “A Quiet Place Part II” four weeks ago.

This weekend, “A Quiet Place Part II” came in a distant second with $6.2 million, but it has now earned $136.4 million overall.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Humane Society finds dead, neglected and malnourished dogs in South Georgia, rescues those that...
GRAPHIC: Animal abuse, neglect reported in Calhoun, Early Co.
Valdosta launches new app for traffic control.
City of Valdosta streets upgrade to smart technology for road safety

Latest News

First homicide of 2019 in Wilmington
FBI special agent shot during operation in Jackson, suspect at large
Indiana DNR
2,000-year-old bones found at Indiana construction site
Our Kids, Our Future Stop the Violence Bike Ride
Our Kids, Our Future brings awareness with ‘Stop the Violence Bike Ride’
LSU Health Sciences Center said that medical students were on a flight to Greece when a female...
LSU medical students administer aid mid-flight as airplane passenger experiences medical emergency