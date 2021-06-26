Teen moves fashion forward with $650 scholarship

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany teenager is $650 closer to reaching her dreams of becoming a fashion journalist.

Last weekend, Dayla Fritts was one of three people that received a $650 scholarship from the non-profit faith-based organization One Albany.

Fritts said this will help go towards her college expenses as she gets ready for Georgia State.

She said she’s thankful for the opportunity One Albany gave her as she pursues a degree in fashion journalism.

“Honestly, just having the opportunity to meet with One Albany Incorporated was an amazing feeling because I’ve met with them several times for different virtual college fairs but I never actually got the chance to meet them. So actually meeting them is awesome,” said Fritts.

Fritts is a graduate of Dougherty County Comprehensive High School.

One Albany leaders said their mission is to help as many kids as possible.

Officials told us they’ve been an organization for a year and recently partnered with the Doughty County School System.

Leaders told us they plan to give away scholarships annually.

