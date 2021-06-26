Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Teen moves fashion forward with $650 scholarship

Dayla Fritts (center)
Dayla Fritts (center)(source: WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -An Albany teenager is $650 closer to reaching her dreams of becoming a fashion journalist.

Last weekend, Dayla Fritts was one of three people that received a $650 scholarship from the non-profit faith-based organization One Albany.

Fritts said this will help go towards her college expenses as she gets ready for Georgia State.

She said she’s thankful for the opportunity One Albany gave her as she pursues a degree in fashion journalism.

“Honestly, just having the opportunity to meet with One Albany Incorporated was an amazing feeling because I’ve met with them several times for different virtual college fairs but I never actually got the chance to meet them. So actually meeting them is awesome,” said Fritts.

Fritts is a graduate of Dougherty County Comprehensive High School.

One Albany leaders said their mission is to help as many kids as possible.

Officials told us they’ve been an organization for a year and recently partnered with the Doughty County School System.

Leaders told us they plan to give away scholarships annually.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Neil Food Mart in the 200 block of Philema Road after an early morning fire on June 24, 2021.
Albany food mart catches fire

Latest News

Albany fire truck.
Battling PTSD: Firefighters more likely to die of suicide than fire
GSAR Task Force 2 in Valdosta.
GSAR Task Force 2 shares how they respond to rescue missions
Valdosta launches new app for traffic control.
City of Valdosta streets upgrade to smart technology for road safety
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case