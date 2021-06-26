Ask the Expert
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case

Ryheam Thompson
Ryheam Thompson(Dougherty County Jail)
By Krista Monk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) announced Friday that officers have arrested a suspect in the March 21 homicide of Jamal Tinch, 19, and aggravated assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Ryheam Thompson, 17, was arrested after APD Gang Unit and uniform officers found him when responding to the 100 block of Marie Road.

Background:

APD says that the victims were walking toward a house when at least two black males started shooting at them on March 21. The young woman was shot once on the right upper thigh, while Tinch was shot multiple times in the back and died from his injuries.

Thompson was wanted on charges of murder, gang participation, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during certain crimes, in connection to Tinch’s death and the assault of the teenager.

Lovell Melvin Mango was also arrested and charged with felony murder, malice murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault in the same case. He was taken into custody earlier in June when police announced Thompson was wanted.

APD: 1 wanted, 1 arrested in March Albany homicide

Thompson is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

