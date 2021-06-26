GSAR Task Force 2 shares how they respond to rescue missions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As rescue crews work tirelessly to find survivors in Fla., South Georgia has its own task force that responds to similar disasters.

WALB News 10 got a closer look inside the Georgia Search and Rescue (GSAR) Task Force 2 and what type of training they go through and the technology they use.

“We’re all trained in rope rescue, confined space, trench and structural collapse, whether it is a building collapse or anything that needs this type of resource,” said Captain Robert Mercer.

A 360 camera is one tool they use to reach far into dark and confined spaces.

Mercer said the search and rescue team consists of over 70 members from different agencies throughout the southwest region.

Lumber and concrete are just some of the things used to help recreate a structure collapse scene. The special operations captain said the training session is 80 hours and they go through intensive training every one to two years.

Although they usually respond to natural disasters’ aftermath, they’re ready if needed for other catastrophes.

A truck is fully equipped with communication technology, radios, chain saws, extrication and listening equipment. Mercer said those are needed to amplify sound and hear through multiple layers of debris.

GSAR Task Force 2 in Valdosta. (WALB)

“You’re listening for any tapping noises, people calling out, anything that doesn’t sound like the structure itself making the noise. We have means to drill inspection holes, get equipment down to listen to any survivors and look for them with cameras and if we do find someone, we have an area we know we need to work in,” explained Mercer.

GSAR Task Force 2 in Valdosta. (WALB)

Once they hear something, they try to pinpoint where it’s coming from.

“You’ll actually reposition microphones and cameras and try to figure out exactly where that sound is coming from so you can focus on that area where you know you have a life that can be saved,” said Mercer.

Mercer said they haven’t been deployed in the last few years, other than to hurricane aftermath. But they continue to train and are ready to come to the rescue.

