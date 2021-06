GEORGIA. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Georgia Department of Corrections welcomed 21 new graduates to their forces.

Friday, 15 GBI and 6 GDC Special Agents swore an oath to serve and protect Georgians.

GBI said these graduates “bring a variety of skills to our team and will be assigned to offices all over the state.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.