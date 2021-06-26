Ask the Expert
First weekend of summer

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the exception of our showers and thunderstorms in areas along the GA/FL line, most were dry as highs topped mid-upper 80s low 90s Friday.

For the weekend we’ve got typical summer conditions. An active east coast seabreeze pushes isolated to scattered showers into SGA through the afternoon Saturday and Sunday. Coverage scattered Saturday then isolated with few areas getting wet Sunday. Not a washout just have a place to seek shelter with any thunderstorms. Rain could briefly be heavy.

Temperatures continue near average with highs upper 80s low 90s and lows upper 60s low 70s. Therefore typical summertime heat and humidity with cooling showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

In the tropics, a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa is slowly moving west-northwest now has a 20% chance of development by early next week. No immediate concern but watching closely.

