ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few area of showers and thunderstorms as we continue into the later half of Saturday. These showers will not be overwhelming in coverage and have the chance to become strong dumping a hefty amount of rainfall, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. The area that will see a majority of these storms are area southeast of I-75, but a few stray showers could make it as far north as the Good Life City of Albany. Rain chances will not be very high through the rest of the weekend. Sunday keeps a few showers and storms, but thanks to high pressure chances, chances remain isolated across the area. This trend will continue for Monday.. However, things chance Tuesday when the system weakens. Several days widespread showers and thunderstorms chances will last through the entire week and work as a low pressure systems pushes toward the area.

Will temperatures stay warm? Yes. Highs will mainly stay right at average or below, so expect a lot of upper 80′s and low 90′s through the duration of next week.

What’s going on in the tropics? We are watching to area of development right now. Development within the next 2 to 5 days is not likely, but that can change quickly so stay tuned.

