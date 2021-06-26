Dougherty Co. holds vaccination clinic prioritizing students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A student in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) urged her classmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That plea comes just before a triple-team vaccination event Saturday. It included Dougherty County School System, Phoebe Health, and Albany Area Primary Health Care.

Westover High School senior, Kenney Larkin wanted classmates to attend.

Kenney Larkin is a senior at Westover High School. (walb)

”I think it’s important for people my age to get vaccinated because there’s no cure or much known about the virus and the main way for people to get vaccinated. Especially because people can not show symptoms so you really don’t know who has it and who doesn’t,” said Larkin.

LaKisha Bruce with DCSS said the county’s vaccination rate is around 30% and for students, it’s lower.

“We are focusing on our students ages 12-18 because the vaccine is now eligible to them, however, anyone in the community who would like to get the vaccine can come out to the community clinic on Saturday,” she said.

