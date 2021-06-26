Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. holds vaccination clinic prioritizing students

A student in the Dougherty County School System urges her classmates to get vaccinated against...
A student in the Dougherty County School System urges her classmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19.(walb)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A student in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) urged her classmates to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That plea comes just before a triple-team vaccination event Saturday. It included Dougherty County School System, Phoebe Health, and Albany Area Primary Health Care.

Westover High School senior, Kenney Larkin wanted classmates to attend.

Kenney Larkin is a senior at Westover High School.
Kenney Larkin is a senior at Westover High School.(walb)

”I think it’s important for people my age to get vaccinated because there’s no cure or much known about the virus and the main way for people to get vaccinated. Especially because people can not show symptoms so you really don’t know who has it and who doesn’t,” said Larkin.

LaKisha Bruce with DCSS said the county’s vaccination rate is around 30% and for students, it’s lower.

“We are focusing on our students ages 12-18 because the vaccine is now eligible to them, however, anyone in the community who would like to get the vaccine can come out to the community clinic on Saturday,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Ryheam Thompson
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide case
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Georgia over its new voting law.
WATCH LIVE: Kemp addresses Justice Department’s lawsuit against state’s new voting law
Neil Food Mart in the 200 block of Philema Road after an early morning fire on June 24, 2021.
Albany food mart catches fire

Latest News

Aspire
Albany Public Safety Committee considers Aspire, APD partnership
SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.
SGMC now offering advanced wound care therapy
EEE case seen in Lowndes County
EEE spotted in Lowndes Co.
South Georgia Technical College
South Georgia Technical College blood drive surpasses goal