Albany State’s Golf Classic ‘exceeds expectations’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the first public event since the pandemic that Albany State has hosted.

More than 75 golfers showed up for the ASU Golf Classic. This one, an important one as it will directly benefit Golden Rams Athletics.

Due to the pandemic causing the cancellations of fall 2020 sports and championship events for the spring teams Albany State was faced with a lot of challenges.

Namely, finances. As a sign that things are returning to normal Albany State saw the return of its Golf Classic Friday morning.

Athletic Director, Tony Duckworth, told me events like this are critical to the success of their athletic programs and the types of athletes they attract to the school.

He said the event far exceeded his expectations.

With 65 sponsors partnering with this event, Duckworth said the future is bright for the Golden Rams.

”Given the lost revenue as a result of COVID, this is a great way to start the upcoming fall 2021,” said Duckworth.

Duckworth added, “We’re here to enhance the student-athlete experience. And the bottom line is the number one goal of Golden Rams athletics bar none is raising funds for student-athlete scholarships. And what better way than to have this event today, with the success we’re having to help get us off to a great start.”

Something else to look forward to football will return for the 2021 season for the Golden Rams!

