Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial

Matthew Hunter
Matthew Hunter(source: LCSO)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached in a Lee County murder trial Friday afternoon.

Matthew Hunter, 22, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection to the death of Jeffrey Potter, 51.

Trial coverage:
Man accused of Lee Co. murder takes the witness stand
Lee Co. murder trial continues into second day
Murder trial for Lee Co. man underway

Hunter was found not guilty of malice murder.

Hunter was sentenced to 20 years, five of which will be served on probation.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

