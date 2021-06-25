Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached in a Lee County murder trial Friday afternoon.
Matthew Hunter, 22, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection to the death of Jeffrey Potter, 51.
Trial coverage:
Hunter was found not guilty of malice murder.
Hunter was sentenced to 20 years, five of which will be served on probation.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
