Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached in a Lee County murder trial Friday afternoon.

Matthew Hunter, 22, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection to the death of Jeffrey Potter, 51.

Hunter was found not guilty of malice murder.

Hunter was sentenced to 20 years, five of which will be served on probation.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.