Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Typical summertime weather

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms got off to an early start Thursday afternoon. The activity was gradually ending early evening. Some areas have received several inches of rain which thankfully fell in areas that are abnormally dry.

This active weather pattern continues which is fairly typical of summertime. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely each day through the weekend into next week. Some will produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Some days you’ll get wet others remain dry.

Temperatures continue near average with highs upper 80s low 90s and lows upper 60s low 70s. Therefore warm and humid. Remember to stay hydrated.

In tropics, there’s a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa moving west-northwest over the eastern Atlantic. It has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Too far away for any immediate concerns however we’re watching.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
Scene of fatal Worth County mobile home fire on Wednesday, June 23.
Sylvester man dies in early morning mobile home fire

Latest News

Rain likely the next 7 days
Typical summertime weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather