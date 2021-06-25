Typical summertime weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms got off to an early start Thursday afternoon. The activity was gradually ending early evening. Some areas have received several inches of rain which thankfully fell in areas that are abnormally dry.

This active weather pattern continues which is fairly typical of summertime. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely each day through the weekend into next week. Some will produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Some days you’ll get wet others remain dry.

Temperatures continue near average with highs upper 80s low 90s and lows upper 60s low 70s. Therefore warm and humid. Remember to stay hydrated.

In tropics, there’s a strong tropical wave off the coast of Africa moving west-northwest over the eastern Atlantic. It has a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Too far away for any immediate concerns however we’re watching.

