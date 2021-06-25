Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Trudeau: Canada is ashamed about schools for Indigenous kids

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government’s longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend boarding schools — institutions where hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found.

Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan.

Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Neil Food Mart in the 200 block of Philema Road after an early morning fire on June 24, 2021.
Albany food mart catches fire
EEE case seen in Lowndes County
EEE spotted in Lowndes Co.

Latest News

German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
LIVE: Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden set to meet Afghan leaders as drawdown moves forward