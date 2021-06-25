SGMC now offering advanced wound care therapy

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is providing an enhanced treatment option that will help patients heal wounds faster.

They partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services.

Their Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chamber looks like this.

SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy. (WALB)

It helps speed up healing from carbon monoxide poisoning, and any non-healing wounds from radiation from cancer treatments, surgical injuries, or even diabetes.

While inside, the patient will breathe in pure oxygen in air pressure levels one and a half to three times higher than average. It will help fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our community to know that is here and they don’t have to suffer, and they can get back to life,” said Dee Simpson, program director at the center.

SGMC says they’re glad to be able to offer this to the community in South Georgia.

The hospital currently has two hyperbaric chambers available.

Patients do not need a doctor referral for this therapy.

