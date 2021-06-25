Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

SGMC now offering advanced wound care therapy

SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.
SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is providing an enhanced treatment option that will help patients heal wounds faster.

They partnered with Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced, chronic wound care services.

Their Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy chamber looks like this.

SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.
SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.(WALB)
SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.
SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.(WALB)

It helps speed up healing from carbon monoxide poisoning, and any non-healing wounds from radiation from cancer treatments, surgical injuries, or even diabetes.

While inside, the patient will breathe in pure oxygen in air pressure levels one and a half to three times higher than average. It will help fill the blood with enough oxygen to repair tissues.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our community to know that is here and they don’t have to suffer, and they can get back to life,” said Dee Simpson, program director at the center.

SGMC says they’re glad to be able to offer this to the community in South Georgia.

The hospital currently has two hyperbaric chambers available.

Patients do not need a doctor referral for this therapy.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
Scene of fatal Worth County mobile home fire on Wednesday, June 23.
Sylvester man dies in early morning mobile home fire

Latest News

EEE case seen in Lowndes County
EEE spotted in Lowndes Co.
South Georgia Technical College
South Georgia Technical College blood drive surpasses goal
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of...
‘Georgia’s best days are ahead’: Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta variant