Rival turned ally with a new head coach leading the Crisp County Cougars

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Cougars are stacking the days with hard work and even higher hopes.

Leading the Cougars is a new coach, that’s ready to help take this team to the next level one that ends with a championship. The Cougars enter the 2021 season, young, with the majority of their starters moved on to the collegiate level.

First-year head coach Miguel Patrick said he’s optimistic that this team can continue to build on recent success.

”I’m liking the athleticism, these guys are working really hard. They’re taking the coaching and they’re coming out prepared every day to work hard. I just want us to maximize what we can do at this time. I’m not going to put a label of where we should be but as long as we’re maximizing where we should be I think we should be fine,” said Patrick.

The Cougars will be looking to build upon an 11-2 record from a year ago.

