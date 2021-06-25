Racing in July returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - Atlanta Motor Speedway is starting to look like seasons’ past.

For the first time in over a decade, it’ll host a second NASCAR event and it’s opening for 100 percent capacity for the first time in over a year.

The return to normal we’ve all been waiting to see.

In just a couple of weeks, AMS will host the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. And for the first time in nearly 50 years, there’ll be racing in July at AMS.

Brandon Hutchison, the Executive Vice President, and General Manager told me fans can expect to see what they would’ve seen before the pandemic.

He said fans will be able to fill all of the infield and exterior campgrounds. They’ll be unveiling new upgrades like an open concourse bar, drink rails, and cup holders.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been racing for over 60 years and Hutchison said they’re ready to get back to racing.

”We’re one of the longest, continuous running speedways in the circuit. We’re steeped in a ton of tradition here. It’s the first time we’ve run in July in over 47 years. So, it’s exciting to have cars on the track. And it’s exciting for us to be able to invite fans back to Atlanta Motor Speedway twice a year. It’s something that’s special, not all tracks are able to do it so we’re embracing it and looking forward to it,” said Hutchison.

Hutchison continued, “We encourage the fans to come out, ready to tailgate, ready to party, and ready to make some great memories.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway will hold its second race of the season from July 10-11.

